Flex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,132 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 3,319 call options.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,104 shares of company stock valued at $734,811 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex Trading Down 2.4 %

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

