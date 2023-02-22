Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

