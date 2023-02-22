ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $143,469.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,188.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE FORG opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
