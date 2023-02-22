ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $143,469.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,188.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Price Performance

NYSE FORG opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in ForgeRock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 180,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

