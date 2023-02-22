Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 12,842 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

