Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of Franklin Electric worth $86,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 350.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 121.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.