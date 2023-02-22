Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading 3.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Frontline traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.75. 599,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,835,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Frontline by 10,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after buying an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Frontline by 282.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Frontline by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

