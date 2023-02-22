Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 104.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $145,262,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 43.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 25.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $338.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.04 and its 200-day moving average is $319.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

