Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -4,576.10% -103.62% -37.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $745.48 million $150.60 million -2.49

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 928 3905 10822 163 2.65

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

