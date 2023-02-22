Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.46) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 661 ($7.96) to GBX 447 ($5.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Genuit Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 310.50 ($3.74) on Monday. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 542 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 317.52. The company has a market capitalization of £773.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuit Group

Genuit Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £19,768.12 ($23,805.54). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

