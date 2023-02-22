Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($13,547.69).

GLAN opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. Glantus Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

