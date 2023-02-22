GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GDDY stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,769 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

