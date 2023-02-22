GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GoDaddy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 525,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 145,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

