Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 77,328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,162.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,328 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,476,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 560,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,909,000 after purchasing an additional 536,273 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 44,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,986.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

