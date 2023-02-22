GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GoPro were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

