Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

