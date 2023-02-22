Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

