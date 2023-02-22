Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HE opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.