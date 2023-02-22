Head to Head Analysis: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -58.09% N/A -34.58% Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MIND Technology and Intuitive Machines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $23.11 million 0.39 -$15.09 million ($1.38) -0.47 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuitive Machines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MIND Technology

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.