Head to Head Contrast: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Valneva and SQZ Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33 SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Valneva currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.58%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 919.74%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Valneva.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $411.85 million 2.06 -$86.87 million N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies $21.36 million 1.05 -$68.74 million ($2.71) -0.28

This table compares Valneva and SQZ Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SQZ Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Risk and Volatility

Valneva has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies -355.20% -80.63% -40.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

