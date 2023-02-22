Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $16.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.60 on Friday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

