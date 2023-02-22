Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
NASDAQ HCCI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
