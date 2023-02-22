Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $900.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

