Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 281,359 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 249,007 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 814.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 946,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,014 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.5% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Heron Therapeutics

A number of research firms have commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.