Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.89% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $86,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $277,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

