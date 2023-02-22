Homestead Advisers Corp Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $121,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.43.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.