Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $108.14.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

