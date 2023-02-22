Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,177,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

