Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

