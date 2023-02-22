Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 280.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3,122.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 679,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

