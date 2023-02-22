Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

