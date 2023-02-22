Insider Selling: AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CAO Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

