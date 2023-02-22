Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CFO Sells 5,225 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

