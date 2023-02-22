Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells 2,247 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Braze Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 45.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

