Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells 17,717 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 9.0 %

BBIO stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.