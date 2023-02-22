Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CAO Sells 2,234 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00.
Cytokinetics Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of CYTK stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
