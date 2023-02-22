Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 7,002 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
