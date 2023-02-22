Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 7,002 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

