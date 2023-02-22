Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Sells 41,346 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GoPro Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $845.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

