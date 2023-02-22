Insider Selling: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Chairman Sells 9,308 Shares of Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

