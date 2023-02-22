Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 124,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

