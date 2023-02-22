Insider Selling: Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of PPC opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Featured Stories
