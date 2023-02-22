Insider Selling: Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells 93,039 Shares of Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.01), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,792,066.33).

REL opened at GBX 2,491 ($30.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,373.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,319.66. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,551 ($30.72). The firm has a market cap of £47.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,930.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 38.90 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

REL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.13) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.48) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.48).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

