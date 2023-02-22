Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

