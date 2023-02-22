Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells 9,894 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
