Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells 9,894 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.