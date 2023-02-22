Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,775 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,064 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

