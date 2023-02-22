Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,336 call options.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Up 40.0 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

