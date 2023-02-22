Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,252 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth about $11,527,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 62.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of KOLD stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $116.64.

