Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 175% compared to the average volume of 4,710 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,669,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,179,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 229,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

