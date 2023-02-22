IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Insider Sells $149,771.50 in Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. IQ Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Real Return ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $672,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 378.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

