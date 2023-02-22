Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.