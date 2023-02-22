iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $463,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 380.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 118,909 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

