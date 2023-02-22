iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 4,931 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares during the last quarter.

ITB stock opened at $65.92 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

