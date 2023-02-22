IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,821,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,200,771 shares.The stock last traded at $19.59 and had previously closed at $21.95.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.
In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,134 shares of company stock worth $1,650,415. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
